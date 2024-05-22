Ukraine's Specops Forces Destroy Four Russian Buk Air Defense Systems In Past Three Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators with the Special Operations Forces destroyed four Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in the past three weeks.

That's according to the SpecOps Forces Command , Ukrinform reports.

"Operators from the SOF Third Separate Regiment in late April – early May hit three Buk surface-to-air missile systems, and the fourth Buk was destroyed by SOF troops just the other day," the report says.

Video: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During reconnaissance operations, operators located the Buk. The enemy target was promptly engaged by a one-way attack drone.

"This is one of the latest models that was accepted for service with the Special Operations Forces," the Command emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, operators from the Special Operations Forces destroyed the Russian Buk-M1 launcher on the Sumy axis.