Flash: To Lam Elected As Vietnam's New President: Local Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, May 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Vietnam has named police minister, To Lam, as the state president, the government said today, and also nominated a new head of parliament, in a major leadership reshuffle.

Unprecedentedly for a one-party nation, once known for its stable politics, two state presidents and a parliament speaker have stepped down in less than 18 months, all for unspecified“wrongdoing,” amid a major anti-graft campaign.– NNN-XINHUA