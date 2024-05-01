Ukraine, Mongolia Agree To Hold Political Consultations Between Fms - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Mongolia Dmytro Kuleba and Battsetseg Batmunkh discussed cooperation within international organizations and agreed to hold consultations at the level of their respective agencies.
The Ukrainian foreign minister said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“I had a call with my Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh on the development of our bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations. We agreed to hold political consultations between foreign ministries. I also invited Minister Batmunkh to visit Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote. Read also:
As reported, in January, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with his Mongolian counterpart about bilateral relations and the Ukrainian peace formula.
