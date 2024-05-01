Three More Children Returned To Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Kherson RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine: An 11-year-old girl and boys aged 9 and 13.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

"We managed to return three more children to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This is an 11-year-old girl who was left unattended by adults and risked ending up in an occupation orphanage. Save Ukraine, child welfare authorities, and services for children worked on her return. It was an extremely difficult and urgent task. Two more boys, aged 9 and 13, left with the girl," the post says.

It is noted that the boys were looked after by their older adult brother, who risked being drafted into the army of the aggressor country.

Prokudin added that the rescue of the boys from the occupation was made possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, child welfare authorities and regional child services.

According to the official, all the children are now safe , and doctors and psychologists are working with them.

"Since the beginning of 2024, we have managed to return 66 children from the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. I am confident that the children will be able to recover from their experiences. I am grateful to everyone who joins their efforts to return all the little citizens of Ukraine," the official added.

