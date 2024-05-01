Kushal, Hemangi, Atisha Team Up For 'Kushal Ki Maa' Gag In 'Madness Machayenge'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) In the upcoming 'Pehli Baar' themed episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge', the powerhouses of comedy, Kushal Badrike and Hemangi Kavi will join forces with the actor Atisha Naik for a skit titled 'Kushal Ki Maa'.

Kushal will play the ever-so-stressed 'Navra,' Hemangi will portray the hyper 'Baiko' and Atisha will essay the role of Kushal's mother. An innocent Navra wants to enjoy his day by watching a match but he finds himself caught in the middle of a 'saas-bahu' showdown over whose tasks he should prioritise first.

Ace comedian Mubeen Saudagar will also join this special episode as a guest to regale viewers with some entertaining gags.

Talking about this gag, Kushal said: "It's a hilarious take on a scenario that every Indian married man can relate to with the poor Navra just wanting to watch a match, but he's caught in the middle of a classic saas-bahu showdown. The struggle to balance the tasks of a mother and a wife is something many men have experienced in their daily lives. Working again with Atisha Naik ji and Hemangi Kavi has been an absolute blast; their energy brings so much fun to the set."

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.