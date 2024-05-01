800K M3 Inflow Into Al-Wala Dam In Past Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Jordan Valley Authority, has announced significant inflows into Al-Wala Dam over the past 48 hours, totaling approximately 800 thousand cubic meters.In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry highlighted that the long-term annual average of rainfall in Jordan has reached 75.5 percent of its total capacity, amounting to an estimated 8.1 billion cubic meters annually.The influx of water into Al-Wala Dam contributes to the overall storage capacity of major dams in Jordan, which now stands at 136.3 million cubic meters. This represents 47.3 percent of the total storage capacity, which is approximately 288.128 million cubic meters.