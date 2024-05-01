New Delhi supports unity in violence-struck area

(MENAFN) Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on a mission to restore unity in the violence-stricken state of Manipur as the nation braces for the upcoming general elections. Against the backdrop of persistent ethnic violence that has plagued the region since May 2023, Shah emphasized the central government's unwavering commitment to fostering peace, despite facing significant challenges in the face of attempts to sow discord.



The root of Manipur's turmoil lies in long-standing animosities between the Meitei majority residing in the state's valley and the Kuki tribes inhabiting the surrounding hills. Over the past year, this simmering conflict has claimed the lives of over 200 individuals and uprooted tens of thousands from their homes, underscoring the urgent need for reconciliation and stability.



A key figure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Shah did not shy away from casting blame on the opposition Congress party, accusing it of fomenting division within Manipur. In a pointed rebuke, he framed the forthcoming elections not as a mere political contest between parties but as a referendum on the state's unity, positioning the BJP as the guardian of Manipur's integrity.



Amidst the escalating tensions, the Kuki community has voiced its grievances, advocating for a separate administrative setup in tribal-dominated areas as a potential solution to the protracted conflict. In a show of defiance, they have announced a boycott of the parliamentary elections scheduled from April 19 to June 1, underscoring the depth of discontent and disenchantment.



However, Shah has championed a different approach, emphasizing the imperative of dialogue and reconciliation between the warring factions. He reiterated the Modi-led government's commitment to prioritizing peace-building efforts in Manipur, seeking to quell the flames of discord and chart a path towards lasting harmony.



Echoing Shah's sentiments, Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a member of the BJP, affirmed the party's steadfast dedication to safeguarding the state's unity and territorial integrity. In a recent interview, Singh reaffirmed his administration's resolve to confront the challenges head-on, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the state and central governments in pursuit of peace and stability.



As Manipur stands at a critical juncture, poised between continued strife and the prospect of reconciliation, the actions and rhetoric of leaders like Amit Shah hold profound implications for the region's future trajectory. With the general elections looming large, the call for unity and dialogue emerges as a beacon of hope amidst the shadows of violence and division.

