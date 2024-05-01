Iran declares successful delivery of 3 vessels ordered by Venezuela

(MENAFN) The head of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) recently announced the successful delivery of three vessels ordered by Venezuela, marking a significant milestone in Iran's shipbuilding industry. Ali Akbar Safaei highlighted Iran's growing prominence in the international maritime arena, with the country's shipbuilding prowess attracting interest from various nations worldwide.



According to Safaei, Venezuela had placed an order for three 90,000-ton vessels with Iran, which were meticulously constructed by skilled domestic engineers and subsequently delivered to the South American country. Safaei underscored the longstanding maritime transport interactions between Iran and Venezuela, emphasizing the enduring relationship between the two nations.



Moreover, Safaei disclosed that Iran has engaged in expert-level discussions with Cuba regarding ship construction, expressing optimism that Iran's domestic capabilities will be effectively leveraged to meet the shipbuilding needs of Latin American states.



In a noteworthy development, three leading Iranian shipbuilders recently formed a consortium dedicated to constructing all-Iranian ships. Managed by Manouchehr Alipour, the managing director of Iran’s SADRA Marine Industrial Company, this consortium comprises SADRA, Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex, and Darya-Bandar. Alipour expressed confidence in the consortium's ability to mobilize resources effectively to undertake significant initiatives in the marine industry.



Alipour further revealed that SADRA Company had secured contracts for building four 3,500- or 5,000-ton ships with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL). Among these contracts, two entail the construction of Ro-Ro ships, while the remaining two are designated for regular purposes. Notably, the construction of two ships is anticipated to be completed by the end of the current calendar year, aligning with Iran's efforts to strengthen its maritime capabilities and bolster its position as a key player in the global shipping industry.

