Iran urges broadening trade, agricultural relations with Sri Lanka

(MENAFN) Iran's Agriculture Minister, Mohammad-Ali Nikbakht, has underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation with Sri Lanka in the realms of trade and agriculture. Highlighting last year's import figures, Nikbakht emphasized that Iran received over USD70 million worth of goods from Sri Lanka, with particular emphasis on tea and coconut imports. He commended the use of a barter mechanism for importing tea from Sri Lanka as a positive step.



Nikbakht further outlined Iran's substantial annual tea import volume of over 70,000 metric tons, a portion of which is domestically produced in the northern regions of the country. In addition to trade, he expressed Iran's readiness to share its expertise in livestock, fisheries, and aquaculture with Sri Lanka.



This call for enhanced cooperation follows the recent official visit of Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, to Sri Lanka - the first by an Iranian president in 16 years. During his visit, President Raisi conveyed Iran's keenness to strengthen ties not only with Sri Lanka but also with other Asian nations.



President Raisi's visit coincided with the inauguration of a significant multi-purpose project in Sri Lanka, developed by Iranian contractors. The Uma Oya Multipurpose project, valued at USD514 million, aims to generate 290 GWh of electricity annually and improve irrigation infrastructure for agricultural purposes. Despite encountering obstacles such as international sanctions against Iran, technical challenges, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project's construction was successfully overseen by Iran's FARAB engineering group.



The completion of the Uma Oya Multipurpose project stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of both countries to foster collaboration despite external hurdles. It serves as a tangible example of the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships in infrastructure development and underscores the significance of bilateral cooperation in advancing economic and developmental goals.

