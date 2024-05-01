(MENAFN) Moscow has rebuked United States politicians for what it perceives as detached calls for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, asserting that these demands ignore Russia's previous efforts to seek a resolution. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent remarks, stating that they reflect a mindset akin to "living in Wonderland."



Blinken had emphasized the failure of alleged Russian attempts to erase Ukraine from the map and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in negotiations in line with international principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.



However, Zakharova pointed out that Russia had previously demonstrated respect for international law by advocating for the Minsk agreements in 2014 and 2015. These agreements aimed to quell violence in the region by granting special status to the Donbass republics within Ukraine. Despite Russia's efforts, Zakharova argued that Kiev and Western nations showed little intention to implement the agreements.



Furthermore, Zakharova highlighted Moscow's readiness to participate in peace talks in 2022, citing negotiations in Istanbul that initially showed promise but ultimately collapsed. Russia alleges that interference from then-United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson led to the breakdown of the talks, as he purportedly encouraged Kiev to continue fighting. Johnson has refuted these allegations.

MENAFN01052024000045015687ID1108160233