Russian Army Loses 1,120 More Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 1, 2024 amounted to about 469,840 troops, including 1,120 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,312 (+5) Russian tanks, 14,067 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 12,024 (+13) artillery systems, 1,053 multiple rocket launchers, 780 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 348 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,538 (+7) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,126 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,175 (+33) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,980 (+3) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.