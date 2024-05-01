11-Year-Old Child Becomes Jain Monk In Gujarat Netizens Get Furious, 'That Kid Looks Genuinely Sad...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 30-year-old woman from Karnataka, Sweety, and her 11-year-old son, Hridhan, recently became Jain monks. In a ceremony known as Diksha, which marks a commitment to live a life of spiritual discipline, they were given new names: Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji for the mother and Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji for the son, a family relative, told the Hindustan Times that Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji had chosen to become a monk during her pregnancy. She also decided that her son would become a Jain monk like her. Growing up, her son was always aware that he was expected to enter monastic life eventually.

Also Read: Gujarati couple donates ₹200 crore fortune in a royal ceremony; here's why | WatchIn January 2024, the mother-son duo participated in the Diksha ceremony in Surat, Gujarat. Following the ceremony, they now live in Surat itself. While Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji decided to undertake this journey with her son, her husband Manish and other family members supported this decision.

Viveka told HT that Manish and the family were \"happy and proud of them\".Netizens react to child becoming monkAs the images and videos of the ceremony went viral on social media, netizens reacted to it. While some believe it takes“a lot of courage to go on this pure path”, not many are impressed with the choices made by the mother for her son Read: Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passes away after undertaking 'sallekhna', PM Modi expresses grief“The kid doesn't even know properly where he has been sent to, and away from her mother forever. He can't make such decisions at this immature age. He is just sacrificed by parents,” wrote one user.“Why would you marry and have a child when you want to do this in the end?” wrote another.“Being a Jain myself, this is wrong. A child's free will comes after 18. A parent pushing a child to do something that inflates their ego is pure selfish,” came from another Read: Gujarat class 12 topper Varshil Shah set to become a Jain monk“People of any religion taking any form of sanyaas before 18 should be made illegal, kids aren't mature enough to vote but can take such huge life decisions ?? Who're we kidding,” posted another.“There is nothing beautiful in this. That kid looks genuinely sad in this video. I m not sure if he even understands thoroughly what's even happening. The mother just seems too proud of her son doing something mentioned in the religion,” came from another user.

MENAFN01052024007365015876ID1108159938