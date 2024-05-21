Qatar, Nicaragua Hold First Round Of Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Managua: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Nicaragua signed on Tuesday in Managua a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries.

The first round of political consultations was held between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, chaired Qatar's side, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua HE Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres headed the Nicaraguan side.

The consultations tackled bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

Advisor to the President of the Republic of Nicaragua for Policies and International Relations Ivan Lara, was in attendance.

After the consultations, both sides inked an agreement to exempt nationals of the two countries from visa requirements.

