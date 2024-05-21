Education Ministry Honours Winners Of Arabic Language Competitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education honored the students who won internal and external competitions in Arabic language activities for the academic year 2023-2024.

A total of 78 students were recognized for their achievements in various fields, including the Arabic Language Debates for Gulf Countries, the story and novel and poetry competition in Sharjah, UAE, the Short Story Writing Competition, Essay Writing, Poetry Analysis, Future Broadcaster, and National Level Arabic Spelling Bee.

Director of the Educational Guidance Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Maryam Nauman Al Emadi emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities. She highlighted that these activities are among the key components of the educational process, contributing to the comprehensive development of young people. Such activities play a crucial role in supporting students' learning, enhancing their academic performance and knowledge acquisition, and developing self-learning skills and personal growth in all aspects, preparing them for significant life and future situations beyond the classroom.

She explained that celebrating and honoring the winners for their achievements helps motivate students to excel and develop their linguistic talents and skills. This initiative aims to build a distinguished generation capable of advancing their community and country through a visionary approach to education, culture, and creativity.