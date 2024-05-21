Pletenchuk: Russia May Have Up To Ten Missile Launchers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Up to ten Russian missile launchers may remain in the Black Sea.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“The total number of missile carriers in Russia is about ten. Their number may vary depending on their condition. Some of them may be undergoing maintenance,” he said.

In total, Pletenchuk noted, Russia may have 10 missile launchers in the Black Sea. Perhaps less, he added.

As reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian missile ship“Cyclone” in the temporarily occupied Crimea on May 19.