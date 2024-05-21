Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Takes Part In ICAO Facilitation 2024 Global Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) is participating in the ICAO Facilitation 2024 Global Summit.

In charge of managing QCAA Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri is leading the State of Qatar's delegation to the summit.

The event is held on May 21-22 in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The summit discusses a range of fields related to the Annex 9 (facilitation) to mark the 75th anniversary of its release, along with the methods of optimizing passengers' experience through the effective execution of the Annex 9 provisions and the recommended standards and practices so as to reach a global unanimity on the best shared practices that will help the member countries and stakeholders ensure stellar experience for passengers.

The State of Qatar is an effective member in the facilitation expert team of ICAO which is specialised in setting the facilitation criteria and guidelines.