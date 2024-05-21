Seven Civilians Injured In Kherson Community Due To Russian Shelling Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 21, Russian troops injured seven residents of the Kherson community, one person is in serious condition.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of this hour, seven people have been injured in the Kherson city territorial community as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces,” Mrochko wrote.

According to him, three women, born in 1947, 1949, and 1955, and a man, born in 1953, suffered light injuries as a result of the attack on Antonivka, when Russian troops dropped explosives on people from a drone. All the injured were provided with medical aid. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition, at about 4 p.m., the Russian army shelled high-rise buildings in Kherson's Shumenskiy district from the temporarily occupied left bank. As a result of the attack, a 15-year-old teenager and two women, aged 50 and 71, who were outside at the time of the shelling, were injured. The 50-year-old victim is in serious condition.

As reported, over the past day, Russian troops fired 15 times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. One man was killed and another was injured.