Border Guards Blow Up Two Enemy Boats In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian boats were destroyed as a result of an accurate drop of ammunition from an FPV drone of border guards in the south.
This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.
"By accurately dropping ammunition using an FPV drone, the defenders hit two small enemy boats," the statement said.
As reported, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, drones of the State Border Guard Service found a camouflaged position of Russian occupants and a mortar and destroyed them.
