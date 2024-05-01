Emirates Makes A Statement On World Pilots' Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Airline expands roles, salaries, benefits and eligibility criteria

30 April 2024, Dubai, UAE: From thrilling take-offs to smooth landings, pilots play a vital role in connecting the world – whether it's people, businesses, trade, or aid – and transforming it. On 26 April, World Pilots' Day, Emirates shone the spotlight on its own aviator roles by announcing significant and exciting changes to recruitment, including higher salaries, new roles, and a radical change to eligibility.

First Officers – non-type rated

Emirates is welcoming First Officers who are non-type rated – which essentially means those who have experience only on turbo prop or jets. These pilots will now have the opportunity to be fully trained to fly the airline's all wide-body fleet of 144 Boeing aircraft across its network that spans more than 140 destinations. First Officers will also be able to fly 205 of the new Boeing 777-Xs when these aircraft enter the fleet from 2025.

Accelerated Command Programme for Boeing 777s

Emirates has now extended its Accelerated Command Programme (ACP) to its fleet of Boeing 777s – which so far was reserved for its ever-popular A380. This is an incredible opportunity for motivated captains flying narrow-body aircraft to graduate to wide-body on Emirates' fast track promotion programme.

Direct Entry Captain – A350 fleet

The airline is now calling for Direct Entry Captains (DEC) to command its highly anticipated A350 fleet of 65 aircraft. As an added incentive, Emirates has also increased the base salary for the new recruits on both the A350s and A380s. Deliveries of the A350s will start mid-year and serve both new and existing destinations. The airline continues to welcome DECs for its fleet of A380s.\

First Officers



Emirates is offering enhanced salary packages for First Officers with experience of over 4,000 flying hours on modern Airbus fly-by-wire or Boeing aircraft.

Interested pilots, who would like to learn more about the various flight deck roles, can get more info on entry requirements here.

Today, Emirates has over 4,400 pilots. In 2023, the airline recruited over 420 pilots with its recruitment programmes – Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, and First Officers.

Life at Emirates

Emirates regularly renews and refreshes its fleet – whether via orders for the latest wide-bodied aircraft or retrofitting its existing ones. Emirates pilots enjoy flying the world's most modern fleet of 260 all wide-body aircraft of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s. From the world's highest mountain peaks, and over oceans, volcanoes, forests, deserts, even the Aurora Borealis, they see it all as they fly to diverse destinations across the airline's network spanning six continents and over 140 destinations.

Emirates pilots undergo evidence- and competency-based training programmes in-house with highly skilled instructors in specially designed environments. Its cutting-edge training facility houses 10 full-flight simulators for Boeing 777s and Airbus 380s.

Last year, the airline announced an investment of US$135 million to build an advanced training facility to accommodate six Full Flight Simulator Bays (FFS) for its A350s and 777X aircraft. The brand new, 63,318 sq. ft. facility is slated to open later this year.

Pilots at Emirates receive a competitive tax-free salary, are eligible for profit share, and are provided spacious villas in gated communities, education allowance, and excellent life, medical and dental cover. They also have access to a world-class provident fund and receive regular and complimentary financial advice.

Pilots enjoy chauffeur-driven transport to and from work, laundry services, 42 days annual leave and enjoy concessional cargo and discounted travel benefits for their family and friends.

Emirates' pilot community is based in Dubai, one of the safest, most vibrant, multicultural and tech-savvy cities in the world. Major annual sporting events, a full range of lifestyle activities, first-class hospitality and dining, spectacular attractions, international schools and hospitals and excellent infrastructure all come together to make Dubai a city of choice for millions of expatriates.

Recruitment drive

As Emirates continues along its massive growth trajectory and prepares to start taking delivery of its 65 A350s on order from mid-year and its mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in 2025, the airline is revving up its pilot recruitment drive. In 2024, Emirates' recruitment team will host roadshows in more than 26 cities in over 18 countries.

The changes to eligibility criteria and salary packages represent a step forward in its commitment to attracting the best talent globally and ensuring a perfect customer experience on every single journey.