Tenders To Maintain Health Centers In Mafraq Via Spanish Grant Floated

Mafraq, April 30 (Petra) -- Mafraq Governorate Health Director, Faisal Makahleh said that through the Spanish grant, the directorate is working to maintain a number of health centers in several areas of the northern governorate.
Makahleh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that a comprehensive maintenance tender was floated some time ago for the facilities of Hosha Primary Health Center, and when the maintenance work is completed after about a month, the center will be provided with the furniture and medical equipment it needs.
He added that the directorate is in the process of floating maintenance tenders for Al-Mansoura Health Center, Al-Dafiyana Health Center, and Al-Ashrafiya Health Center.
He noted that the maintenance projects of the health centers covered by the Spanish grant will improve the quality of health services provided to citizens and provide a suitable environment for medical, nursing and administrative staff.
