Senior Secondary Schools In Haryana See 85.31 P.C. Pass Percentage

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) The result of the senior secondary -- academic and open schools -- annual examination conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana was declared on Tuesday with the pass percentage for regular candidates was 85.31 per cent, while it was 65.32 per cent for private candidates.

Board Chairman V.P. Yadav said 2,13,504 candidates appeared for the senior secondary (academic) examination, of which 1,82,136 passed and 6,169 failed.

In the examination, of the 105,993 girl students, 93,418 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 88.14 per cent, while of the 1,07,511 boy students, 88,718 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 82.52 per cent.

There has been an increase of 5.62 per cent in the pass percentage of girl students compared to boy students.

Yadav added that the pass percentage of government schools was 83.35 per cent and that of private schools was 88.12 per cent.

The pass percentage of rural area students was 86.17 per cent, while that of urban areas was 83.53 per cent.

He said the pass percentage was the highest in Mahendragarh district.

The pass percentage of private candidates in the senior secondary examination was 65.32 per cent.

In the examination, 5,672 candidates appeared, of which 3,705 passed.