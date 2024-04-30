Economic Expectations in Brazil Hit Lowest Since 2015 Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In April, Brazil's Economic Uncertainty Index (IIE-Br) rose 2.7 points to 106.5, as reported by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).



This uptick signals a slight shift towards uncertainty, even as the index remains within a favorable range.



Economist Anna Carolina Gouveia from FGV/Ibre highlighted that the index increased after two consecutive months of decline.



This rise was due to growing concerns about public finances and the deteriorating international landscape.



This includes tensions in the Middle East and uncertainties surrounding U.S. monetary policies.



Despite this rise, the expectations component of the index fell to its lowest since 2015, driven by a more uniform outlook on future inflation, which stands at 12 months ahead.







The IIE-Br comprises two main elements:







the Media component, which monitors the frequency of news about economic uncertainty, and

the Expectations component, based on forecast dispersion for the exchange rate and inflation (IPCA).



For this period, the Media component saw a gain of 4.2 points, reaching 109.8 and contributing 3.7 points to the overall index.Economic Expectations in Brazil Hit Lowest Since 2015 Amid Fiscal UncertaintyIn contrast, the Expectations component dropped by 4.3 points to 90.8, pulling the index down by 1.0 point.The index's data is gathered monthly from the 26th of the prior month to the 25th of the current month.This method ensures a comprehensive view of the economic sentiment affecting Brazil's markets and economy.Understanding the dynamics of economic uncertainty is crucial for investors and policymakers.It helps them grasp the market sentiment and anticipate potential financial or economic shifts.As Brazil navigates through complex economic terrains, the IIE-Br serves as a vital tool for mapping out economic expectations and potential risks.