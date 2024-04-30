Singapore Tourism Board Names Praytell US AOR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - The Singapore Tourism Board has handed its US PR and influencer business to Praytell.



As STB's agency of record, Praytell will manage US media relations, influencer relations and activations and events for the Singapore government's tourism arm. Praytell previously worked with STB Americas on digital and influencer services.



Praytell won the business following a competitive review in Q1. STB Americas previously worked hospitality agency Bullfrog + Baum. Elsewhere, STB has worked with Finn Partners in the UK and WE Communications in Singapore among others.



The account will be led by Praytell travel practice senior VP Jamie Simpson and VP Maria Opatz.



“We're looking forward to continuing and expanding our partnership with Praytell following our search for a PR and Influencer agency for STB Americas,” said senior VP Rachel Loh.“The agency's proposal was aligned with our marketing objectives and demonstrated a strong understanding of the US strategy, especially as it relates to the media landscape for both MICE and leisure. Praytell will play an important role in maintaining momentum for travel demand for Singapore from US travelers, including strategies and initiatives to leverage key media, opinion leaders and influencers.”

