Generate:Biomedicines Hires Kym White To Lead Corporate Affairs

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SOMERVILLE, MA - Former CVS Health CCO Kym White has joined Generate:Biomedicines as chief corporate affairs officer.



In the newly created role, White will be responsible for articulating the company's mission and showcasing work being done in the field of generative biology.



In the three years since departing CVS, White has been leading communications for Google sister company Verily as a senior advisor.



She also brings more than 25 years of in-house and agency experience in healthcare care communications. White has held CCO roles at CVS Health and Vertex Pharmaceuticals and led corporate comms at Baxter.



Agency experience includes serving as Edelman's global sector chair, health and Ogilvy PR's global healthcare managing director.



“Kym brings a

profound understanding of AI's transformative power in biotech, paired with her expertise in corporate affairs, positioning us to amplify our influence and drive meaningful progress in the industry,” said Mike Nally, CEO of Generate:Biomedicines and CEO-partner, Flagship Pioneering.“Kym's appointment, alongside Lisa's expanded position, underscores our commitment to leadership diversity, innovation, and operational excellence. Together, they will propel us toward our mission to program biology to transform how medicines are created, developed, and accessed.”

