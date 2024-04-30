Smart Flood-Prone City

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The heavy rainfall in Kashmir over the past week has once again exposed the vulnerabilities of the region's infrastructure, raising serious concerns about the preparedness of authorities to handle such situations. The inundation of several areas in Srinagar, including the iconic Boulevard, has not only inconvenienced residents but has also prompted questions about the efficacy of the Smart City planning.

As the downpour continues, streets have turned into streams, making it extremely challenging for pedestrians to carry out their daily activities. The situation has deteriorated to the extent that residents feel like they are walking on rivers rather than roads. This flood-like situation has not only disrupted daily life but has also highlighted the failure of authorities to address the basic infrastructure needs of the city.

The disappointment among the residents is palpable. They question the efficacy of the Smart City project and wonder where all the promises have disappeared. Despite assurances from authorities, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Instead of witnessing development, residents are surrounded by waterlogged streets. The continuous rainfall has turned roads into pools, and if the situation persists, residents fear they may have to swim instead of walking on the roads.

Areas like Boulevard, Dalgate, Karan Nagar, Khayam, Khanyar, Sonwar, Nowhatta, and others have been severely affected, and residents are demanding immediate action from the authorities. The need of the hour is swift and effective measures to tackle this crisis.

While the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) claims to have demonstrated exemplary work in dealing with the situation, the ground reality suggests otherwise. Despite the efforts of the drainage wing of SMC, the situation on the ground remains grim. The inundation of areas like Gogji Bagh, Hazratbal, Pamposh Colony, Palpora, Sir Sayed Market Gogji Bagh, Humhama, Bemina, Jawahar Nagar, Khanyar, Eidgah, HMT, TRC, Makia Point Boulevard, etc., underlines the urgency of the situation.

It is evident that the current infrastructure is not equipped to handle such heavy rainfall, and there is an urgent need for a comprehensive and long-term solution. The authorities must prioritize the upgradation of drainage systems and invest in sustainable infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather events.

Moreover, there is a need for better urban planning that takes into account the environmental factors and ensures that development projects do not exacerbate the vulnerabilities of the region. The Smart City project, instead of being a solution, seems to have added to the problem. This calls for a thorough review of the project and a reevaluation of its impact on the city's infrastructure.