Armenia Clears Village On Border With Azerbaijan Of Mines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Berkaber village in Armenia's Tavush province, located on theborder with Azerbaijan, has been cleared of mines.
Azernews reports that Tigran Arutyunyan, the head of theBerkaber village community, said this in his statement to Armenianmedia.
According to him, currently there is no work on delimitation anddemarcation in the area.
