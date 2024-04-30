Azerbaijan, Turkiye Hold Talks On Legal Co-Op Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A meeting was held at the Constitutional Court of the Republicof Azerbaijan with the delegation headed by Muharrem Kilic, thechairman of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye(TIHEK), who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It was noted at the meeting that the legal cooperation betweenthe two countries had been successfully developed.

Chairman Farhad Abdullayev also informed the guest about thecooperation between the Constitutional Court of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman)institution in the field of ensuring human rights.

Muharrem Kilic noted that the close cooperation between the twocountries in all fields, including between the Constitutional Courtof the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Human Rights and EqualityInstitution of Türkiye, is successfully developing on the basis ofmutual support and understanding.

A broad exchange of views was held at the meeting, and legalissues were discussed.