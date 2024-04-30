Drones, EW, And Robots: Government Has Allocated UAH 1.5 Billion For Grants For Developers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For 2024, the government has allocated UAH 1.5 billion for grants for developers of defense-tech solutions. Over the past year, more than 1,600 such developments were registered.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meetin , Ukrinform reports.

"An aspect of our defense capability is innovation in the defense industry and defense tech. The Brave1 defense technology cluster has been operating for a year. More than 1,600 developments in 12 areas have been registered," he said.

According to him, such developments include drones, electronic warfare, robotic systems, and the use of artificial intelligence.

The Head of Government emphasized that the state helps the most promising developers to implement their projects.

"We have provided 186 grants for more than UAH 120 million for research and development and for scaling up production," Shmyhal emphasized.

There are ambitious but quite realistic plans for this year, he added. The state budget has allocated UAH 1.5 billion for grants for developers of defense-tech solutions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's defense industry can produce much more in some areas than the state has its own funds for , so the government is working to attract foreign investment.