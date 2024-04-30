Media: Airfield In Dzhankoi Comes Under Another Missile Attack, Russian Military Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, on the night of April 30, missiles attacked a military airfield where the helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is stationed.
This is reported by the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"Tonight, on April 30, ballistic missiles (allegedly MGM-140 ATACMS) again attacked the Dzhankoi military airfield, the location of the helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District, according to ASTRA sources in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the occupied region," the statement said.
It is noted that five Russian servicemen were wounded in the attack.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of April 30. They were heard by residents in Yevpatorii, Dzhankoi, Simferopol, Hvardiiske, and Krasnoperekops district.
