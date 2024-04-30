JEDCO, German Jordanian University Sign Entrepreneurship Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra)-Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and German Jordanian University (GJU) on Tuesday signed a three-year, renewable memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed to support and enhance the university students' culture of entrepreneurship and creativity by turning their "applicable ideas" into "sustainable" projects.The memo aims to cooperate in assisting the target groups in filling out applications to benefit from JEDCO's programs and assist the university in facilitating access to funding for "economically viable" projects in all the Kingdom's governorates, according to a joint statement.Under the memo, the university organizes a number of workshops to introduce JEDCO's programs to target groups, while the corporation provides GJU with its studies and research to be published on its website.JEDCO also enrolls a batch of GJU students annually to receive training at its headquarters to ensure that students are integrated into operational processes and engaged in "appropriate and purposeful" projects to acquire experience for their future careers.JEDCO's Executive Director, Abdel Fattah Kayed, and GJU President, Dr. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli signed the memo.