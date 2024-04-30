New Delhi intends on attaining locally made jets worth USD7.8 billion

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities and promoting indigenous manufacturing, the Indian Ministry of Defense is reportedly gearing up to acquire 97 fighter jets from state-owned aerospace manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal, valued at approximately 650 billion rupees (USD7.8 billion), marks a watershed moment as it represents the largest purchase of domestically produced warplanes by the Indian military, according to reports from the ANI news agency.



The proposed procurement revolves around the acquisition of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk 1A fighter aircraft, signifying a strategic shift in India's defense procurement strategy. This initiative is part of an ongoing endeavor to modernize and replace the aging fleet of MiG fighter jets, which were procured over several decades from the erstwhile USSR and subsequently Russia.



Notably, this would mark HAL's second major contract for Tejas aircraft, following an initial batch of 83 domestically manufactured jets procured in 2021 under a contract valued at 480 billion rupees (USD6 billion). The burgeoning indigenous fighter aircraft program holds immense significance not only for bolstering India's defense capabilities but also for fostering a robust ecosystem of domestic manufacturing.



Underpinning this procurement drive is India's renewed emphasis on promoting self-reliance in defense production, as articulated in New Delhi's updated policy framework aimed at attracting private sector participation in the defense sector. The envisaged contract with HAL is poised to create substantial business opportunities for small and medium enterprises, further bolstering the indigenous defense manufacturing ecosystem.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast support for indigenous defense production has been instrumental in propelling HAL's resurgence as a key player in the aerospace industry. Modi's administration has actively championed the revival of HAL, facilitating contracts for the manufacture of various indigenous fighter aircraft, helicopters, and engines.



The symbolic gesture of Prime Minister Modi undertaking a 30-minute sortie in a twin-seat variant of the Tejas in the aerospace hub of Bengaluru underscores the government's commitment to bolstering indigenous defense capabilities and showcasing the prowess of domestically developed aircraft.



Moreover, the recent announcement of a $650 million contract with HAL for the manufacture of RD-33 aero engines for Russian-designed MiG-29 aircraft further underscores India's strides towards self-sufficiency in defense production. These engines, to be produced under license from the Russian manufacturer, exemplify India's quest for technological autonomy and strategic independence in defense procurement.



As India forges ahead with its ambitious defense modernization agenda, the proposed acquisition of Tejas fighter jets stands as a testament to the nation's resolve to harness indigenous capabilities, strengthen national security, and emerge as a global player in the defense manufacturing landscape.

