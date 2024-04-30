Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Meets With His Qatari Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, metwith his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byMinister Jeyhun Bayramov on his official "X" account.
"I am pleased to have met with the Prime Minister and ForeignMinister of Qatar and discussed various angles of our partnershipduring my working visit to Qatar. We are keen to carry on dialogueand seize the momentum in a looming horizon of opportunities," theminister noted.
