ARCS Official Commends Kuwait's Humanitarian Support For Those In Need

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 30 (KUNA) -- An Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) official on Tuesday commended Kuwait's relief efforts and humanitarian response in helping those in need and displaced in Armenia.

In a statement to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), received by KUNA, ARCS Secretary General Artur Aristakesyan expressed gratitude towards Kuwait's significant humanitarian aid, emphasizing the country's role in humanitarian generosity, acknowledging KRCS' prompt response in providing crucial support to displaced people from the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Over 1,500 people across Armenia would benefit from KRCS' distinctive humanitarian assistance, he noted.

He underlined KRCS' dedication to humanitarian service worldwide, underscoring the impartial and inclusive nature of their efforts.

Last Friday, KRCS launched a humanitarian aid campaign to assist over 1,500 individuals in need and displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh region in various areas of Armenia in response to a call from ARCS. (pickup previous)

