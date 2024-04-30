In Ukraine's East, Defense Forces Destroy 20 Tanks, 33 Ifvs, 490 Uavs In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces operating in the eastern direction eliminated 1,037 invaders and destroyed 20 enemy tanks, 33 armored fighting vehicles, 490 UAVs, and other armaments.

That's according to the Command of the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.



“Our defense forces continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment,” reads a statement posted on Telegram.

On April 29, total losses of the Russian invasion army on the eastern axis alone amounted to: 1,037 personnel, 20 tanks, 33 armored fighting vehicles, an MLR system, 24 artillery systems and mortars, an anti-aircraft warfare system, 19 vehicles, 2 e-warfare systems, , 490 unmanned aerial vehicles, 24 dugouts, and 2 ammunition depots," the Command notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 30, 2024 amounted to 468,720, including another 1,250 in the past 24 hours, as per the General Staff's estimates. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 7,307 enemy tanks (+22 in the past day), 14,046 armored fighting vehicles (+39), 12,011 artillery systems (+26), 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 779 air defense systems (+1), 348 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,531 unmanned aerial vehicles (+3), 2,126 cruise missiles (+2), 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 16,142 vehicles and fuel tankers (+33), and 1,977 specialized equipment units (+3).