KRCS Provides Humanitarian Aid To 450 People In Armenia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced Tuesday that it provided humanitarian aid to 450 individuals in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

Khaled Al-Mutairi, head of the society's field team, clarified in a phone call with KUNA that the aid was distributed according to essential needs, particularly targeting the elderly and the most vulnerable groups, in coordination with the Armenian Red Cross Society.

Food parcels, sufficient for a family of five, were distributed for one month along with blankets, heaters, and cleaning supplies, Al-Mutairi added.

He pointed out Kuwait's commitment to responding promptly to humanitarian appeals and assisting those in need, especially in disaster-stricken and vulnerable countries.

He expressed gratitude to Kuwait's Ambassador to Armenia Nawaf Al-Enezi, and the embassy staff for their dedication and support to the team, mobilizing all resources to facilitate their mission.

Last Friday, KRCS launched a humanitarian aid campaign to assist over 1,500 individuals in need and displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh region in various areas of Armenia. (end)

