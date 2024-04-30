Zakir Khan Relates At 'Many Levels' With His Role In 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Comedian and actor Zakir Khan, who is back as Ronny in the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', has opened up on the reliability factor with his character, sharing that there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities.

Reflecting on his character, Zakir shared: "If I had to describe Ronny's character in one line, it would be 'his intention is right, but his methods are wrong'. He tries to balance out these two aspects, and his journey has revolved around this balance throughout the past two seasons."

"I relate to Ronny's character, there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities. I relate to his character on many levels, from his approach to tackling situations to his bond with his loved ones and how he is always ready to help others," he added.

In the new season, the audience has witnessed Ronny on a whole new adventure, introducing him to new characters and tasks that put him in complex situations.

"In this latest season, viewers will witness his setbacks, betrayals, and how he overcomes them. I believe it's this transformation that truly makes this season special, and everyone will enjoy watching it," added Zakir.

The show also features Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh, and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles.

It is available for streaming on Amazon miniTV.