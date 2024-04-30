Convicted Prisoner Found Dead In UP Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) Etah (UP), April 30 (IANS) A convicted prisoner, lodged in Etah district jail, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Etah Jail Superintendent Amit Chaudhary said that a convicted prisoner named Sajid was found hanging from a fan with a towel in the jail.

The prisoner was sentenced to 10 years under Section 376 and 20 years under the POCSO Act. The relatives of the deceased have been informed.

The jail official said that a magisterial inquiry will be held into the matter. He was found dead on Monday night.

Sajid (24), a resident of Hindu Nagar, Etah, was in jail since 2021. The body has been sent for post-mortem.