India Increases Its Defense Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) India has increased exports of arms and defense products 35times since 2014, when the government of Prime Minister NarendraModi came to power, and intends to further increase it, Azernews reports.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the South AsianRepublic Rajnath Singh, speaking at an election rally inAhmedabad.

"In 2014, we exported defense products worth 6 billion rupees($72 million), but now this figure has exceeded 210 billion rupees(more than $2.5 billion), and I can say that it will increase," thePress Trust of India news agency quoted Singh as saying.

The minister also said that the Modi government, representingthe Indian People's Party, seeks to ensure that defense productsare produced in the republic by Indians themselves. "Today we haveachieved defense production volumes worth more than 1 trillionrupees ($12 billion)," he said.

India supplies defense products to 85 countries. New Delhioffers a wide range of weapons, including artillery pieces, BrahMossupersonic cruise missiles, which are produced by theIndian-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, anti-aircraftmissiles and Pinaka launchers, torpedoes, radars, simulators,armored vehicles, aircraft, including helicopters and airplanes,warships and patrol vessels, tanks, systems electronic warfare andother weapons of its own production.