Chinese fuel oil imports rise in April

(MENAFN) Recent data released by China's General Administration of Customs indicates a significant uptick in the country's imports of fuel oil during the month of April. Compared to the same period last year, imports surged by ten percent, reaching a substantial 2.93 million metric tons, marking the highest level recorded since at least 2020 according to records from Reuters.



Insights from trade sources familiar with the transactions shed light on this increase, revealing that April's imports amounted to approximately 620,180 barrels per day. This figure represents a notable 48 percent jump from March, attributed largely to heightened activity from traders sourcing shipments primarily from Venezuela and Iran.



The upward trajectory in imports aligns with a broader trend, as several refineries opted to bolster their purchases ahead of anticipated price escalations amidst a global upswing in the high-sulfur fuel oil market throughout the second quarter of this year.



Concurrently, the export front also saw notable activity, particularly in low-sulfur fuel oil. April's export volumes reached 1.64 million tons, translating to roughly 347,130 barrels per day. This reflects a parallel ten percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.



The surge in exports is contextualized against a backdrop of heightened global demand for fuel, exacerbated by disruptions in shipping routes stemming from geopolitical tensions in the current year. This confluence of factors underscores the dynamic shifts within the global fuel oil market and China's evolving role within it.

MENAFN21052024000045015682ID1108238159