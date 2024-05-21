Moscow Calls On Washington To Ratify Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the United States to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and abandon what it described as a "destructive approach" in this field.

Russia calls on Washington to continue to adhere to its obligations in the field of nuclear test bans, as well as to abandon the destructive approach to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and to take urgent steps to ratify the treaty, Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova's statements come as a comment on the experiments recently conducted by the National Nuclear Security Administration of the US Office of Energy in the state of Nevada.

The administration revealed last Friday that it had conducted a test below the critical point on May 14, indicating that such tests are not considered a violation of the nuclear test ban regime and are consistent with the standards of the Comprehensive Ban Treaty.

MENAFN21052024000067011011ID1108238083