Microsoft announces AI-optimized PCs to compete with tech giants

(MENAFN) Microsoft has introduced a new category of personal computers equipped with advanced artificial intelligence features, aiming to integrate this emerging technology across its product lineup and compete with industry giants like Apple and Alphabet. At a conference held at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, CEO Satya Nadella unveiled the "Copilot+" personal computers. These new devices, developed in collaboration with manufacturers such as Acer and Asus Tech Computer, mark a significant step in Microsoft's AI integration strategy.



The launch comes as Microsoft's stock trades near record highs, buoyed by Wall Street's optimism that artificial intelligence will boost the company's profitability and its competitive edge against major tech companies. The Copilot+ computers are designed to handle more AI tasks independently, reducing reliance on cloud data centers. Priced starting at USD1,000, these devices are set to ship on June 18.



Among the new features showcased, a notable one is called Recall, which aids users in locating files and other data they have accessed on their computers, including tabs open in internet browsers. Additionally, Microsoft's voice assistant, Copilot, can now function as a virtual coach in real-time for users playing the video game Minecraft. This blend of enhanced AI capabilities positions Microsoft to strengthen its foothold in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

MENAFN21052024000045015682ID1108238088