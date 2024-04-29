Kashmir University Postpones All Examinations Scheduled Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In view of the prevailing weather conditions, Kashmir University on Monday announced postponing of all examinations scheduled tomorrow, April 30.
“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all the examinations of University of Kashmir, which are scheduled to be held on 30 April, 2024 stands postponed,” varsity said in a notification.“Fresh dates shall be issued soon.”ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, the university said the class work in the main and satellite campuses shall remain suspended tomorrow.
“In the view of inclement weather prevailing in the Valley, the classwork in the main and satellite campuses of of the University shall remain suspended on Tuesday,” varsity said in a notification.
