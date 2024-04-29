Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets After Being Rescued From Floods In Bajaur

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bajaur, a woman braved a storm drain to reach the hospital where she successfully gave birth to quadruplets. Hailing from the Samsai Loye Sam area of Bajaur Tehsil Khar, she delivered three girls and one boy at the Shifa Surgical Center.

Dr. Rabia Basri, from the hospital administration, reported that both the mother and her four newborns are in stable condition. The parents' elation at welcoming quadruplets into the world is palpable. Umarzada, Director of Madina Medical Center, confirmed that all the births were via cesarean section.

This miraculous event unfolded when the woman, en route to the hospital, became stranded in floodwaters caused by heavy rain in Samsai. Fortunately, Rescue 1122 personnel professionally extricated her from danger and promptly transferred her to the hospital, where she successfully delivered her four babies.

Expressing his gratitude, the father of the quadruplets, Muhibullah, shared,“I am immensely thankful to Allah for blessing us with quadruplets. Witnessing their arrival and their good health fills me with joy.”

He recounted the anxiety he experienced when his wife was caught in the floodwaters, but he credits divine intervention for their safe rescue and the successful delivery of their children.