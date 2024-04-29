CTD Operation In Bannu: Terrorist Killed, Officer Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) During a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Bannu, a terrorist was killed, and one CTD official sustained injuries.

CTD Bannu received intelligence about the presence of a notorious terrorist and target killer in the Loharaan Kotka Mir Ghulam Khan Mandayo area. Acting swiftly, the CTD launched an operation in the area.

Upon reaching the location, the terrorist initiated gunfire at the police party, resulting in injuries to Police Officer Nusratullah, who was promptly evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

In response to the attack, the CTD personnel engaged in an exchange of fire with the terrorist. The confrontation lasted for some time before the situation was brought under control.

Following the intense exchange, the terrorist, identified as Ismail, son of Nisar and a resident of Meera Khel, was found dead at the scene. Arms and grenades were recovered from his possession. Ismail was known for his involvement in various criminal activities, including extortion, attacks on law enforcement personnel, and terrorism-related offenses.