PM Modi To Address Rally In West Bengal's Krishnanagar On May 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district on May 3.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed a rally in Krishnanagar on March 2.

However, at that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was yet to announce the name of Amrita Roy -- who hails from a Royal family -- as the candidate for Lok Sabha polls from that constituency.

Trinamool Congress has named Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha because of her alleged involvement in the cash-for-query scam, from the Krishnanagar LS seat.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled rally in Krishnanagar on Tuesday has been cancelled at the last moment.

West Bengal unit BJP sources said that the Union Home Minister was expected to address two rallies in West Bengal on Tuesday, one at Krishnanagar and the other at Bardhaman-Purba constituency. However, as per the latest schedule, HM Shah will address only the Bardhaman-Purba rally.

Krishnanagar, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies from Nadia district in West Bengal, is one of the most discussed constituencies in the state at this time for multiple reasons.

Amrita Roy had received a telephone call from PM Modi after her name was announced as a BJP candidate.

Besides, the Trinamool Congress has been targeting Late Raja Krishnachandra Roy, the most iconic name from the Royal family of Krishnanagar.

Trinamool Congress has started a campaign against Amrita Roy of carrying the lineage of Late Raja Krishnachandra Roy, who was responsible for conspiring with the British against Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula.