Home Minister’S Doctored Video: Delhi Police Issue Summons To Telangana CM, 4 TPCC Leaders (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Besides Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, summons were also issued to four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members -- Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem -- in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources told IANS on Monday.

A doctored video of Amit Shah went viral on social media recently, where his statement related to reservations for Muslims was changed to make it seem that he was advocating for scrapping reservations altogether.

On Sunday, Delhi Police registered an FIR after two complaints were received by them, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, Assam Police have arrested one person in connection with the doctored video involving Amit Shah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. The arrested person has been identified as Reetom Singh.

A senior officer of Delhi Police told IANS that the Assam Police have not yet contacted the relevant investigating unit of Delhi Police in connection with the case.

"Our focus is on tracing the origin of the video, determining who initially fabricated the footage," said the officer.

He also said there's a possibility that the Assam Police might have arrested a man who shared the doctored video.

Telangana CM Reddy has been asked to appear before Delhi Police on May 1 with his mobile phone that was allegedly used for posting the fake video on X.

Earlier, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused the Telangana Congress of circulating the doctored video of Amit Shah, alleging it to be entirely fabricated and capable of inciting widespread violence.

"The matter is under investigation. We are trying to trace the origin of the video, and the people who posted it will be served notice to join the probe," a source said.

"The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities, which is likely to affect public order issues. It is requested to kindly take necessary legal action as per the provisions of law," the Home Ministry said, as per the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police.