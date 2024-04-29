Date Of First Launch Of New Glenn Rocket Announces

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first launch of the New Glenn rocket will take place onSeptember 29, an employee of the NASA Committee on PlanetaryProtection, Nick Bernardini, said in his speech, Azernews reports, citing Universe Space Tech.

The New Glenn rocket has been developed by Blue Origin since2012. It has a two-stage design. Its height is 98 meters, and itsdiameter is 7 meters. The rocket will be able to carry up to 45tons of cargo into low orbit and up to 13.6 tons of cargo intogeostationary orbit.

The first stage of the New Glenn is equipped with seven BE-4engines powered by a methane-oxygen mixture. It is reusable andwill land vertically after separation. Thus, according to thedesigners, it will be able to compete with SpaceX rockets. Thesecond stage will use a different fuel mixture, in the form ofhydrogen and oxygen. In the past, Blue Origin has stated that, inthe future, they intend to create a fully reusable version of thesecond stage of New Glenn.

During its development, the New Glenn project faced a number ofdifficulties, due to which the launch of the rocket was repeatedlypostponed. But this year, its first and second stages weredelivered to Cape Canaveral. New Glenn specialists also placed amass-dimensional rocket simulator on the launch pad, having workedout the procedure for its installation.

As part of its debut mission, the rocket will have to send apair of EscaPADE probes to Mars. They are designed to study themagnetosphere and atmosphere of the Red Planet, as well as how theyinteract with the solar wind.

It is worth noting that at the moment, the launch date of NewGlenn is known only from the NASA presentation. Blue Origin has notyet announced any specific flight dates for its carrier.