China Urged Japan Not To Disrupt Global Chains With Semiconductor Export Controls

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China is concerned about Japan's intention to impose exportcontrols on certain types of semiconductor products, which coulddamage stability in global supply chains, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republicof China.

"The appropriate measures proposed by the Japanese side willseriously affect the normal trade exchanges between Chinese andJapanese companies, harm others and will not benefit itself, aswell as damage the stability of global supply chains," thestatement said.

China also called on Japan to proceed from the general situationin bilateral economic and trade relations and jointly maintain thestability of global production chains. "China will take thenecessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights andinterests of Chinese enterprises," the Ministry of Commerce of thePeople's Republic of China said.

The ministry also drew attention to the fact that in the fieldof semiconductor manufacturing, after several decades ofdevelopment at the global level, a model has emerged that combineselements of the market and corporate choice. However, for sometime, individual countries, under the pretext of ensuring nationalsecurity, often abused export control measures, deviated from theprinciples of free trade, which seriously affected the stability ofglobal production and supply chains, the ministry said.