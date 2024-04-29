Submarines Of Future To Be 'Invisible'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nowadays, more and more countries are trying to innovate inmodels of military equipment and military activities in general of the most notable objects of protection from any militaryconflict are submarines, Azernews reports.

For this reason, against the background of the Russian-Ukrainianand Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, some countries, such as Germanyand Australia, have begun to increase their investments in thedefense industry, especially in this type of product.

Australia has already launched a prototype of an unusual modelthat could become the submarine of the future. Because it isdifficult to detect at sea, a submarine called the Ghost Shark wasdeveloped by the Australian Navy. The boat is small in size, whichmakes it even more "invisible" when moving at sea.

As for other features, submarines of this type are designed tosupport the crew of manned submarines. Thus, thanks to the newdevice, it will be possible to increase the offensive power ofteams without the need to increase the number of personnel.