Apple To Change Almost All Built-In Ios Apps Beyond Recognition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple will redesign many built-in Apple applications in iOS 18,including Notes, Mail, Photos and more, Azernews reports, citing the new Power On newsletter by well-known insiderand Bloomberg correspondent Mark Gurman.

M. Gurman did not disclose information about any new featuresplanned for the listed applications. However, earlier there wererumors that the Notes service would receive support for displayingmore mathematical formulas and the built-in ability to record voicenotes. At the same time, MacRumors noted, information about changesin the Mail, Photos and Fitness applications appeared for the firsttime.

A Bloomberg correspondent also confirmed an insider that Applewill finally add the Calculator app to iPadOS 18.

In addition to the changes noted by M. Gurman, iOS 18 is rumoredto receive many other improvements. For example, Siri will becomesmarter and more useful due to AI, there will be more opportunitiesfor desktop customization, maps in Apple Maps will become moreinformative and not only.

Apple is expected to introduce some of the new features on May 7during the presentation of the iPad. The main part of theinnovations of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will be announced in June 2024as part of the WWDC developer Conference (Apple WorldwideDevelopers Conference - a worldwide conference for developers onApple platforms).